* Parana sues to block wireless carrier's sales again
* Federal regulators lifted TIM sales suspension last week
SAO PAULO Aug 7 The Brazilian state of Parana
is trying to renew a sales ban levied against TIM Participaçoes,
Brazil's No. 2 wireless phone company, continuing
regulatory pressure on local carriers due to complaints of
spotty service.
The Parana state government filed a suit late Monday aimed
at restoring a sales prohibition lifted by federal regulators
last week. State prosecutors are also seeking fines and
repayment to some subscribers.
Federal telecommunications regulator Anatel banned sales of
TIM's wireless plans in 19 states for nearly two weeks, until
the company presented what the agency said was an adequate
investment plan to improve service.
TIM, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, said
it has invested 95 million reais ($47 million) so far this year
to improve coverage in Parana as part of its national investment
plan.