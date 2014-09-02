MILAN, Sept 2 Telecom Italia investor
Marco Fossati said any offer for TIM Brasil should
value the Brazilian wireless operator at around 11 times core
earnings, or twice its current market value of 10 billion euros
($13 billion) .
Consolidation in Brazil is heating up after Grupo Oi
unveiled plans last week to take over TIM Brasil and
Telefonica started exclusive talks to buy broadband
operator GVT from France's Vivendi.
"If Brazilian operators want to reduce the number of players
to three from four, bagging enormous synergies, it would be
better if they presented an offer that values TIM Brasil at 11
times its EBITDA," Fossati told Reuters in a phone interview on
Tuesday.
"Otherwise we will not take it into consideration," he said.
The Italian businessman, the second largest investor in the
Italian group with a stake of just under 5 percent, said the
exit of Telefonica from Telecom Italia was positive and he
welcomed the possible entrance of Vivendi in the Italian
incumbent's capital.
(1 US dollar = 0.7621 euro)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni)