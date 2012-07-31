* Wireless carrier's second-quarter profit flat vs. year ago

* Revenue growth slowing in the face of stiffer competition

* TIM pledges more investments under regulatory pressure

SAO PAULO, July 30 TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, missed profit forecasts in the second quarter as a cooling economy and stiffer competition dragged on growth.

The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia booked net income of 346.8 million reais ($170 million), little changed from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday. Profit fell short of the average estimate of 397 million reais in a Reuters survey of four analysts.

TIM has been the fastest growing player in Brazil's mobile phone market, which doubled in five years to 255 million connections thanks to a robust job market and rising wages, but growth is slowing in a country of about 190 million.

An economic downturn has chilled Brazilians' discretionary spending just as competition for customers is growing stiffer, with rival Grupo Oi ramping up spending to regain market share.

TIM's revenue rose 10 percent from a year earlier to 6.781 billion reais in the quarter, slowing from the nearly 20 percent annual growth of the past four quarters.

The company's momentum may continue to suffer in the third quarter as it faces more stringent regulation.

Telecom regulator Anatel this month banned TIM from selling new plans in 19 states until it presents an investment plan to improve service quality after rising customer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage.

TIM pledged last week to double investments on service quality to 451 million reais ($221 million) a year through 2014, and Chief Executive Franco Bernabe said he expected regulators to lift the sales suspension this week.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 6 percent to 1.214 billion reais, below a forecast of 1.264 billion reais in the Reuters poll.