* Wireless carrier's second-quarter profit flat vs. year ago
* Revenue growth slowing in the face of stiffer competition
* TIM pledges more investments under regulatory pressure
SAO PAULO, July 30 TIM Participaçoes,
Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, missed profit
forecasts in the second quarter as a cooling economy and stiffer
competition dragged on growth.
The Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia booked net
income of 346.8 million reais ($170 million), little changed
from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Profit fell short of the average estimate of 397 million reais
in a Reuters survey of four analysts.
TIM has been the fastest growing player in Brazil's mobile
phone market, which doubled in five years to 255 million
connections thanks to a robust job market and rising wages, but
growth is slowing in a country of about 190 million.
An economic downturn has chilled Brazilians' discretionary
spending just as competition for customers is growing stiffer,
with rival Grupo Oi ramping up spending to regain
market share.
TIM's revenue rose 10 percent from a year earlier to 6.781
billion reais in the quarter, slowing from the nearly 20 percent
annual growth of the past four quarters.
The company's momentum may continue to suffer in the third
quarter as it faces more stringent regulation.
Telecom regulator Anatel this month banned TIM from selling
new plans in 19 states until it presents an investment plan to
improve service quality after rising customer complaints about
dropped calls and spotty coverage.
TIM pledged last week to double investments on service
quality to 451 million reais ($221 million) a year through 2014,
and Chief Executive Franco Bernabe said he expected regulators
to lift the sales suspension this week.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
6 percent to 1.214 billion reais, below a forecast of 1.264
billion reais in the Reuters poll.