Nov 3 Time Inc, the publisher of People
and Fortune magazines, posted a slightly higher-than-expected
adjusted profit and said it plans to hold back on any major
restructuring, even as its peers shrink their businesses.
Shares of the company, which reported strong growth in ad
revenue, rose as much as 6.77 percent to $13.40 in morning
trading on Thursday.
To tackle plummeting print business and circulation
revenues, companies such as the Wall Street Journal and the New
York Times are restructuring their businesses.
The Wall Street Journal has started laying off employees and
reducing the number of sections in the newspaper, while the New
York Times said in April it would shut some of its Paris
operations.
However, Time Inc, which went through a number of top-level
management changes in the past few months and has cut some jobs,
said there were no plans for a "bigger type restructuring" for
now.
Time Inc's digital advertising revenues increased 63.3
percent to $129 million as its acquisitions, especially that of
advertising company Viant, showed results.
The company, like other publishers, has been hit by weak
print advertising sales due to declining demand as advertisers
shift spending from print to other media.
Time Inc's print ad revenue, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of its total ad sales, fell about 10 percent, while
its circulation revenue fell 14.6 percent in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30.
Excluding items, the New York-based publisher earned 31
cents per share, slightly beating the average analyst estimate
of 30 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss narrowed to $112 million, or $1.13 per share, in
the quarter, from $913 million, or $8.30 per share, a year
earlier.
Time Inc's total revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $750
million, missing the average analysts' estimate of $770.6
million.
The company said it now expected full-year revenue in the
range of negative 1 percent to flat, lower than the forecast in
the prior quarter of flat to positive 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)