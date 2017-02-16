(Corrects second paragraph to show the company's profit rose,
not loss widened, also corrects year-ago per share number to 15
from 17)
Feb 16 Time Inc, publisher of Sports
Illustrated, People and Time magazines, reported a 1.1 percent
fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to a stronger dollar.
The company's net profit rose to $56 million, or 56 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $17
million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue fell to $867 million from $877
million.
Time Inc has been the subject of buyout rumors as the poor
performance of print media continues to affect the publishing
industry and companies increasingly use digital media for
advertising.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)