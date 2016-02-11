Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
Feb 11 Magazine publisher Time Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar and a fall in income from print advertisements.
The company, whose titles include Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, said total revenue fell to $877 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 from $895 million a year earlier.
Net income fell to $17 million, or 15 cents per share, from $145 million, or $1.32 per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.