Aug 4 Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, reported a 0.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and a fall in income from its print business.

The company's net profit fell to $18 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $24 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $769 million from $773 million. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)