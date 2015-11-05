* 3rd-qtr EPS, revenue beat estimates
* Expects full-year sales to fall 5-6 pct
* Sets share buyback of up to $300 mln
* Shares fall as much as 8.6 pct
(Adds executive comment, updates shares)
Nov 5 Time Inc, the publisher of Sports
Illustrated, People and Time magazine, lowered its full-year
revenue and profit forecast, saying trends in print advertising
and circulation were worse than it had expected.
The company's shares fell as much as 8.6 percent in early
trading to a record-low of $17.39.
To cope with a relentless decline in the print industry,
Time Inc has been slashing costs, tapping revenue sources with
higher margins and beefing up its digital offerings.
The company made two acquisitions last month: UK-based ICHF
Events - to boost its events business; and women's lifestyle
website HelloGiggles - to increase its digital presence.
"Print advertising and circulation trends have clearly been
more challenging than we projected coming into this year," Chief
Financial Officer Jeff Bairstow said on a call with analysts.
The company revised its full-year sales forecast to a 5-6
percent decline from an earlier view of a 3-6 percent drop.
It also forecast 2015 adjusted OIBDA, a measure of
profitability, of $440-$470 million, compared with its prior
forecast of $440-$490 million.
Print and other advertising revenue fell 12 percent to $319
million, while digital advertising revenue jumped 22 percent to
$79 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Total revenue
fell 5.8 percent to $773 million.
The company, however, reported better-than-expected adjusted
profit and revenue as cost-cutting boosted margins and digital
advertising revenue increased.
Time Inc reported net loss of $913 million, or $8.30 per
share, due to a $952 million goodwill impairment charge related
to a fall in its share price and trends in advertising and
circulation revenue.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 32 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 27 cents per
share on revenue of $769.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Time Inc, which also announced a share buyback of up to $300
million, said operating costs fell 1.4 percent to $669 million
in the quarter.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)