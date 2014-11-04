Nov 4 Time Inc, publisher of Sports
Illustrated, Time and People, cut its full-year revenue forecast
for the second time as revenue from print advertising falls
steadily.
The company, spun off from Time Warner Inc in June,
lowered its revenue forecast to $3.27 billion-$3.30 billion from
$3.30 billion-$3.37 billion.
Time's profit fell to $48 million, or 44 cents per share, in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $68 million, or 62 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $821 million from $818 million.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)