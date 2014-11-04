Nov 4 Time Inc, publisher of Sports Illustrated, Time and People, cut its full-year revenue forecast for the second time as revenue from print advertising falls steadily.

The company, spun off from Time Warner Inc in June, lowered its revenue forecast to $3.27 billion-$3.30 billion from $3.30 billion-$3.37 billion.

Time's profit fell to $48 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $68 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $821 million from $818 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)