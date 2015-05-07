UPDATE 1-Girl dies after UK theme park accident
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
May 7 Magazine publisher Time Inc reported an 8.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by falling subscription and weak print advertising.
Net loss narrowed to $9 million, or 8 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $74 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Time Inc, whose titles include People, Sports Illustrated and its namesake Time magazine, said its total revenue fell to $680 million from $745 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON, May 9 A girl died after she fell into water at a theme park in central England on Tuesday, emergency services said.
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.