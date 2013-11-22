NEW YORK, Nov 22 (IFR) - The cost of insuring Time Warner Cable Inc's debt against default rose on Friday on media reports that a possible bid by Charter Communications could be nearing.

By 07:50am, the company's five-year credit default swaps were 27.5bp, or 13.3%, wider at 234bp, according to Markit data.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Charter was weighing a bid before the year-end, and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Charter Communications is nearing an agreement with banks to raise funds for a deal.

Charter has held talks with banks including Bank of America, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank regarding a multi-billion-dollar debt package that would underpin an offer for Time Warner Cable, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The WSJ article said a tie-up could involve an incremental debt component of as much as USD16bn.

A potential leveraged takeover by Charter Communications would likely result in Time Warner Cable losing its investment-grade rating, Moody's warned back in July. Time Warner has around USD27bn of debt, according to Moody's, which rates the company Baa2 with a stable outlook.

Bondholders also have limited protection in the event of an acquisition, Moody's warned.

"This is particularly due to the absence of change-of-control protection," Moody's analyst Jessica Reiss said in the July report.

"Instead bondholders must rely on the liens covenant for subordination, which prohibits liens on assets securing debt, except those on debt up the greater of 15% of the company's consolidated net worth and USD500m."