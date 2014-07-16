By Jennifer Saba
| July 16
July 16 If Rupert Murdoch succeeds in buying
Time Warner Inc and CNN is put up for sale, the 24-hour
cable news network could be worth $5 billion, according to one
analyst's estimate.
Gabelli & Co's Brett Harriss said CNN is worth about 11
times annual estimated earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $450 million.
He based the valuation on recent media deals such as
Discovery Communications Inc's purchase of a
controlling interest in Eurosport International and AMC Networks
Inc's acquisition of Chellomedia. Both transactions
were valued at 10.5 times to 11 times EBITDA, Harriss said.
Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on
Wednesday it made an offer to buy Time Warner for about $80
billion. Fox has indicated it would sell Time Warner's CNN, a
direct competitor of Fox News, to clear any regulatory hurdles,
according to people familiar with the situation.
While Time Warner rebuffed Fox's offer, the 83-year-old
Murdoch is unlikely to abandon his pursuit, the sources said.
Time Warner, which also owns pay-TV channel HBO and the
Warner Bros movie studio, does not break out financial data for
CNN. Time Warner did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Harriss said that Walt Disney Co's ABC network,
which does not have a cable news channel, could be a potential
bidder for CNN. Disney did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
CBS Corp is another possible suitor, according to
people familiar with the broadcast network. Over the years, CNN
and CBS have mulled some type of merger though the issue of
control was always a sticking point, these people said. A CBS
spokesman declined to comment.
Founded in 1980 by media mogul Ted Turner, CNN was the first
cable news network in the United States and now has more than 40
news bureaus across the globe, with distribution in more than
200 countries.
But CNN is struggling with declining ratings and advertising
revenue as competition - especially from Fox News and Comcast
Corp's MSNBC - gained ground.
Jeff Zucker, the former CEO of NBC Universal, was tapped in
2012 to try to turn around CNN. He has focused the network on
developing original programming, such as celebrity chef Anthony
Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" series, in addition to covering major
breaking news events, such as the missing Malaysian Air plane.
Still, CNN continues to lag both Fox News and MSNBC with
prime time audiences, according to the latest ratings from
Nielsen. CNN averaged 493,000 total viewers during the hours of
8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, while Fox News averaged 1.7 million and
MSNBC had 621,000. A decade ago, CNN's average total viewers was
802,000 during prime time.
CNN's advertising revenue, which is based on the number of
viewers watching a show, fell to $319.8 million in 2013 from
$327.7 million in 2012, according to data from SNL Kagan.
Though the price per subscriber a cable distributor pays CNN
to carry the channel climbed to 60 cents per subscriber per
month in 2013 from 58 cents in 2012, according to SNL Kagan.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York)