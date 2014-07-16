(Recasts, adding quote from Bewkes)
By Soyoung Kim and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, July 16 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox Inc made an audacious offer for Time Warner
Inc that if it succeeds would transform the American
media landscape and cement the 83-year-old's status as the most
powerful magnate in U.S. media and entertainment.
While Time Warner, whose assets include the HBO cable
channel and the Warner Bros movie studio, rejected the $80
billion bid, Murdoch is unlikely to abandon the pursuit and has
the "disciplined determination" to get the deal done, people
close to the situation said. Investors expect he will eventually
raise the offer and increase the cash component - 40 percent -
to win the prize.
Murdoch's proposal, fresh on the heels of his high-profile
divorce and a damaging phone-hacking scandal that involved his
British tabloids, is aggressively bold even for a media mogul
whose ambitions are legendary.
A combined Fox-Time Warner would have a massive array of
media and sports content and be in a very powerful negotiating
position with cable and satellite distributors - some of whom
have themselves announced mega-deals and newer ways of getting
to consumers, such as online video distributors Netflix Inc
and Amazon.com Inc.
"It's a chance to put some great programming and content
assets under one umbrella," a person close to the situation
said. "There are other alternatives, but none of them fit
anywhere near as well as this does."
Still, Time Warner pushed back strongly against Murdoch's
approach, insisting the offer undervalued the media conglomerate
and raising fears about the dominating role that his family
would play, another person close to the situation said on
Wednesday.
In particular, the board is worried about the future value
of Fox's shares, which represented 60 percent of its
cash-and-stock proposal. Those fears were magnified by a lack of
voting rights, the source said, as that would concentrate too
much power in the hands of Murdoch and his sons.
"To do a merger of this scale and size where Time Warner
shareholders have no insight into the destiny of the company is
very troubling," the source, who was not authorized to speak on
the record, told Reuters.
Time Warner Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Bewkes told the
conglomerate's employees in a videotaped appearance that the
company's standalone strategic plan would create value "superior
to any proposal" that Fox could offer.
The acquisition, if ever completed, would mark the
second-largest media deal ever, when debt is included, trailing
only Time Warner's disastrous takeover of AOL in 2000.
In the end, a Time Warner deal is likely to hinge on price.
The source pointed out that Fox's stock has traded at the
highest multiple of its peer group and Time Warner - prior to
its 17 percent rally on Wednesday - was trading at the lowest.
Time Warner worries that the stock - the main "currency" of the
deal - may be ripe for a pullback, lowering the value that is
currently on the table.
According to StarMine SmartEstimates, Fox shares trade at a
multiple of about 19.5 times 12-month forward earnings, above
the group median of 17.8 and now in line with Time Warner's 19.5
times - a valuation substantially above where the shares closed
on Tuesday.
Shares of Fox dropped 6.2 percent to $33.
The offer, first reported by The New York Times, was worth
about $80 billion, or $85 a share, when it was made in June.
Fox estimates that a combined company, which would have $60
billion in annual revenue, would save $1 billion in costs and
possibly more, the people familiar with the matter said.
Detailed negotiations with Time Warner could reveal even
more potential savings, they said, which may then justify
sweetening the offer.
Fox said no talks were under way, and it has no desire to go
hostile or to bid against itself with a higher offer, the people
familiar with the matter said.
Either way, a takeover by Fox could win the blessing of many
of Time Warner's shareholders, a majority of whom also own Fox's
non-voting stock. In addition, Time Warner does not have a
staggered board and its bylaws allow as few as 15 percent of
shareholders to call a special meeting, factors that could help
a takeover bid.
A number of Time Warner shareholders said Twenty-First
Century Fox and Murdoch might have to raise the bid to as high
as $95 per share from $85 when the bid was made in June to wrap
up a merger. Murdoch also would do well to offer more cash
upfront, investors said.
Time Warner has no controlling shareholder, meaning the
company could easily go into play, said Ken Griffin, founder and
chief executive of Citadel LLC, which owns shares in both
companies. "It's going to be tough to say no," he said during a
conference in New York.
Mario Gabelli, chairman and CEO of Gamco Investors,
said he expects a technology company with more cash than Fox,
such as Apple or Amazon, could emerge with a bid.
"It's not a dynamic I want to dismiss out of hand. They have
a currency, and they understand the value of content," he said
of the tech companies." Gamco's funds own about 3.6 million
shares of Time Warner and about 10.5 million Fox shares.
SEEKING DANCE PARTNERS
Fox's overtures are likely to reverberate across the
industry, accelerating a wave of consolidation that is already
well underway.
Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable provider,
offered in February to buy Time Warner Cable Inc for
$45.2 billion in stock. Overseas, Fox's 39 percent-owned British
Sky Broadcasting Group Plc is negotiating to buy Fox's Sky
Italia and its Sky Deutschland subsidiary in a deal that could
net Fox as much as $13 billion.
As a consequence of the Murdoch bid, "the urgency to find a
dance partner will increase across the sector," said Bernstein
Research analyst Todd Juenger.
U.S. media shares closed higher on the deal, with top
gainers including Discovery Communications Inc, up 6.3
percent; Viacom Inc, which rose 3.3 percent; and AMC
Networks Inc, ending 4.5 percent higher.
Murdoch started thinking about a potential merger with Time
Warner as he was separating Twenty-First Century Fox, which
mostly consists of media properties, from News Corp, focused on
the Wall Street Journal and other publishing assets, people
familiar with the company said.
The separation, triggered by the British phone-hacking
scandal which dragged Murdoch before the British parliament, has
in the end positioned Fox to become a powerful consolidator of
media properties, people familiar with the matter said.
Fox has indicated it would sell Time Warner's CNN cable
channel, a direct competitor of Fox News, to clear any
regulatory hurdles, according to the people.
At least one antitrust expert, who was not authorized to
speak publicly, said it was unlikely that any issues that arise
would kill a Fox deal for Time Warner. The source pointed out
that there were five major content companies in the United
States, plus numerous smaller ones.
News of the Time Warner bid comes as Fox is reorganizing its
television business, aiming to lift its network out of last
place among the big U.S. broadcasters.
Fox is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Centerview
Partners, while Time Warner is working with Citigroup,
people familiar with the matter said. JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Goldman Sachs would lead any financing required for
the bid.
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is providing legal
advice to Fox, while Cravath, Swaine & Moore is legal adviser to
Time Warner.
