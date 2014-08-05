Aug 5 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its proposal to buy Time Warner Inc .

"Time Warner management and its board refused to engage with us to explore an offer which was highly compelling," Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch said in a statement.

The company also said its board had authorized a $6 billion share buyback program. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)