(Adds comment from Netflix investor letter)
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK Oct 15 Time Warner Inc's HBO
will launch a standalone online streaming service next year to
make hit shows such as "Game of Thrones" available to people who
do not subscribe to cable television.
The move to take HBO "over-the-top" - media jargon that
means consumers can watch the channel with only a broadband
connection - is a significant milestone for a channel long
dependent on cable distributors.
It could be a further catalyst spurring more people to dump
their cable subscriptions by cutting the cord. It could also
prompt other media companies to follow HBO's lead.
HBO's chief executive, Richard Plepler, announced the move
during an investor day on Wednesday where Time Warner's other
top executives laid out plans to boost the company's growth.
"In 2015 we will go beyond the wall and launch a standalone,
over-the-top service with the potential to produce hundreds of
millions in revenue," Plepler said, making a reference to HBO's
massive hit show "Game of Thrones."
"We will use all means at our disposal to grow. This is the
most exciting inflection point both domestically and
internationally in the modern history of HBO."
Plepler cited that 10 million homes in the United States are
broadband-only, without cable subscriptions. Half of those homes
subscribe to streaming video services. "These consumers have no
access to HBO. It's a large opportunity that should not be
untapped," he said.
Shares of Time Warner, also home to movie studio
Warner Bros and cable network channels Turner Broadcasting, rose
2.2 percent to close at $72.21, still short of the $85 per share
offer from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc which it rejected over
the summer.
Streaming video provider Netflix Inc, which
announced quarterly results on Wednesday, said it had long
viewed HBO as its top competitor.
"It was inevitable and sensible that they would eventually
offer their service as a standalone application," said Netflix
Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings in a letter to investors.
"Many people will subscribe to both Netflix and HBO since we
have different shows, so we think it is likely we both prosper
as consumers move to Internet TV."
Plepler did not disclose the price or other details about
the forthcoming service. HBO currently allows cable subscribers
to access its content - including popular shows like "The
Sopranos" and "Sex and the City" - on mobile devices through an
app known as HBO Go.
HBO's announcement comes as Time Warner feels pressure to
boost its share price after it rebuffed an $85 per share offer
from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in
August.
DISRUPTING THE ECOSYSTEM
Time Warner executives emphasized the new service will not
cut into the existing lucrative revenue stream with cable
distributors and that HBO Go will crack open new markets. The
fear of cable distributors is that consumers will drop more
expensive cable and satellite packages in favor of cobbling
together their own bundle.
Plepler said that distributors are looking for opportunities
to increase their business, and that premium content is one way
to do that.
"I have spoken to almost every CEO of every major
distributor. I don't think anyone is upset, it's their broadband
and their ISP. I don't believe any of these things are mutually
exclusive."
Still, setting HBO free could further upset the
content-distributor ecosystem, as other media companies mull
similar options with their channels.
"Cable programmers like Viacom and A&E are thrilled
that HBO is shining a light down a path they may all have to
contemplate in the future," wrote James McQuivey, an analyst
with Forrester Research.
Pay TV networks Starz and Showtime have indicated they would
like to move in a similar direction. Showtime, a unit of CBS
Corp, said in a statement on Wednesday that a standalone
streaming video service is "something that we have been
examining for some time."
Starz on Monday announced plans to sell a
direct-to-consumer streaming video service called Starz Play in
Latin America, West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, starting
next year.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, editing
by Matthew Lewis)