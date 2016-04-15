April 14 The movie "Barbershop: The Next Cut"
may open on Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled on Thursday as he
denied an injunction sought by a New York playwright to block
the fourth of a series of comedies that he claims ripped off his
stage play "Scissors."
Ronald Dickerson, a writer, actor and film director also
known as JD Lawrence, had filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking the
injunction and $20 million in damages from Time Warner Inc
, Warner Brothers Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
Inc and Showtime Networks Inc.
A representative for Dickerson was not immediately available
for comment on the ruling by U.S. district court Judge Laura
Taylor Swain.
"We are pleased that Judge Swain saw through this
thinly-veiled attempt to extort the companies that have invested
over 14 years and millions of dollars to bring the beloved
"Barbershop" franchise to audiences worldwide," Warner Bros and
MGM jointly said in an emailed statement.
A pre-trial conference on the lawsuit is scheduled for July
15.
The lawsuit claims that the plot, themes, characters and
situation of the movie bear an overwhelming resemblance to those
of "Scissors," which toured the United States from 1998-2001.
"Barbershop: The Next Cut," which stars Ice Cube, Cedric the
Entertainer, Eve and Nicki Minaj, is the latest film in a
series about the owners of a Chicago barbershop and an Atlanta
beauty salon, their employees and neighborhood problems such as
gangs and gentrification.
The case is Ronald Dickerson aka JD Lawrence vs Time Warner
Inc. et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District Court Of New
York, No. 16-02695.
