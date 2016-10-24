'I will drink the martini': BoE's Carney tricked by email hoaxer
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney poked fun at the drinking habits of one of his predecessors before realising he had fallen victim to an email prankster this week.
WASHINGTON Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton thinks U.S. regulators should closely scrutinize AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, her spokesman said on Sunday.
Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon told reporters on Sunday there were "a number of questions and concerns" about the deal "but there's still a lot of information that needs to come out before any conclusions should be reached."
"But certainly she thinks regulators should scrutinize it closely," Fallon said.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney poked fun at the drinking habits of one of his predecessors before realising he had fallen victim to an email prankster this week.
BRUSSELS European Union ministers approved proposals on Tuesday to make social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube tackle videos with hate speech on their platforms. The proposals, which would be the first legislation at EU level on the issue, still need to be agreed with the European Parliament before becoming law. But EU lawmakers have similarly pushed for social media companies to do more to tackle hateful content on their platforms.