U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton thinks U.S. regulators should closely scrutinize AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, her spokesman said on Sunday.

Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon told reporters on Sunday there were "a number of questions and concerns" about the deal "but there's still a lot of information that needs to come out before any conclusions should be reached."

"But certainly she thinks regulators should scrutinize it closely," Fallon said.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)