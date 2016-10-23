WASHINGTON Oct 23 The telecom-media giant that
would be formed if federal regulators approve AT&T Inc's
$85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner Inc raises
antitrust issues, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim
Kaine and several U.S. lawmakers said on Sunday.
Kaine said lawmakers and regulators would have to review the
deal and "get to the bottom" of questions over whether the
merger would decrease competition.
"I'm pro-competition," Kaine said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Less concentration, I think, is generally helpful especially in
the media."
Kaine, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's
running mate, said he had not had a chance to review the details
of the deal. The Clinton campaign did not respond to a request
for comment.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said at a
rally on Saturday after the deal was announced that he would
block it if he wins the Nov. 8 election against Democrat Hillary
Clinton.
"It's too much concentration of power in the hands of too
few," said Trump, who has accused the media of being biased
against him and his campaign.
The U.S. Justice Department, not the president, has the
power to reject such a deal if it violates antitrust laws. AT&T
said it is unclear if the Federal Communications Commission will
have jurisdiction to review the deal.
A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment
on the deal on Sunday and an AT&T spokesman also declined to
comment on lawmaker criticism.
The biggest deal in the world this year will, if approved by
regulators, give AT&T control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN,
film studio Warner Bros and other coveted media assets. It
raises concerns that AT&T might try to limit distribution of
Time Warner material.
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson told reporters on Saturday night
he believes regulators will approve the deal. The government
typically in a vertical merger deals with concerns "by remedies,
concessions if you will, and conditions imposed on a
combination."
Stephenson said there is "no competitive harm that is being
rendered by putting these two companies together, so any
concerns by the regulators, we believe, will be adequately
addressed by conditions."
CONGRESSIONAL SCRUTINY
Senators Mike Lee, the Republican chair of the Senate
subcommittee on antitrust, and Amy Klobuchar, the committee's
ranking Democrat, said on Sunday the committee would carefully
scrutinize the merger.
"We have carefully examined consolidation in the cable and
video content industries to ensure that it does not harm
consumers," they said in a joint statement. "An acquisition of
Time Warner by AT&T would potentially raise significant
antitrust issues, which the subcommittee would carefully
examine."
Lawmakers may pursue inquiries into the merger and build
support for or against it, but it is ultimately up to the
Justice Department to approve, block or place conditions on the
deal.
AT&T will pay $107.50 per Time Warner share - half in cash
and half in stock - worth $85.4 billion overall, according to a
company statement. AT&T said it expected to close the deal by
the end of 2017.
Dallas-based AT&T said the Justice Department would review
the deal and said the Federal Communications Commission may also
have to approve the deal.
Two of the biggest congressional critics of the mega-mergers
among media companies and elsewhere in the U.S. economy said
late on Saturday that they would take a hard look at this deal.
Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is on the Senate Judiciary
Committee, noted the proposed acquisition would combine a
wireless company, a pay-TV provider and a studio.
"I will be looking closely at what this merger means for
consumers and their pocketbooks and whether it stands up to the
rigorous review standards set by the Department of Justice's
antitrust division in the last few years," he said.
Senator Al Franken, who is also on the Judiciary Committee,
said that the deal raised "immediate flags."
"I'm skeptical of huge media mergers because they can lead to
higher costs, fewer choices, and even worse service for
consumers," he said. "And regulators often agree, like when
Comcast unsuccessfully tried to buy Time Warner Cable, a deal
that I fiercely opposed."
Despite their concern, a handful of antitrust experts said
AT&T's bid for Time Warner would likely win U.S. antitrust
approval and two thought there may not even be conditions put on
it.
"(The Justice Department) will look at it but they won't
stop it," said Darren Bush, who teaches antitrust at the
University of Houston's law school.
Andre Barlow, an antitrust expert with the law firm Doyle,
Barlow and Mazard PLLC, who noted that the government may worry
about whether other cable and internet companies would continue
to have access to Time Warner content like HBO and CNN.
"It's a smaller version of the Comcast/NBCU deal but it
raises the same types of concerns," he said.
