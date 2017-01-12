NEW YORK Jan 12 AT&T chief executive
Randall Stephenson on Thursday visited Trump Tower in New York
for talks over the company's planned merger with Time Warner
Inc, according to a source, a deal which has been criticized by
President-elect Donald Trump.
Stephenson was seen entering the lobbying but declined to
answer questions.
A source briefed on the matter said Stephenson is holding
meetings with the Trump transition team to discuss the company's
planned $85.4 billion merger with Time Warner Inc. Trump
during the campaign and said regulators should not approve it.
It's not clear if Stephenson is meeting with Trump.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney and David Shepardson, Editing by
Franklin Paul)