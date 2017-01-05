Jan 5 Donald Trump remains opposed to AT&T Inc's
planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc
, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the
president-elect.
Trump believes the deal would concentrate too much power in
the media industry, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/2jfkJlx)
Shares of AT&T were down 0.3 percent, while Time Warner's
stock was down 1.4 percent.
Trump during his campaign had said AT&T's proposal to buy
the owner of CNN and the Warner Bros movie studio was an example
of a "power structure" that was rigged against him and voters.
Trump's transition team was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)