12 minutes ago
"Wonder Woman" lifts Time Warner profit
#Money News
August 2, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 12 minutes ago

"Wonder Woman" lifts Time Warner profit

1 Min Read

Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California U.S. on May 25, 2017.Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

REUTERS - Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by the success of its latest superhero movie "Wonder Woman".

Net income attributable to Time Warner's shareholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.34 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $952 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $7.33 billion.

Spurred by the smashing box-office success of Wonder Woman, Warner Bros, the company's movie division, announced a December 2019 date for a sequel.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

