(Corrects year-earlier revenue figure in third paragraph to $6.61 billion from $7.44 billion)

Aug 6 Time Warner Inc reported a 3 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by gains from premium TV service Home Box Office (HBO).

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Time Warner common shareholders rose to $843 million, or 94 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $698 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $6.79 billion from $6.61 billion.

Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox decided to pull its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner on Tuesday, abandoning plans to create one of the world's largest media conglomerates. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)