(Corrects year-earlier revenue figure in third paragraph to
$6.61 billion from $7.44 billion)
Aug 6 Time Warner Inc reported a 3
percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by gains from premium
TV service Home Box Office (HBO).
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Time
Warner common shareholders rose to $843 million, or 94 cents per
share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $698 million,
or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $6.79 billion from $6.61 billion.
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox decided
to pull its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner on Tuesday,
abandoning plans to create one of the world's largest media
conglomerates.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee and Lehar Maan in Bangalore;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)