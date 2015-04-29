April 29 Time Warner Inc reported an about 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped mainly by higher subscription fees from its Turner Broadcasting and Home Box Office networks.

The company's net income fell to $970 million, or $1.15 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.29 billion or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.13 billion from $6.80 billion. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)