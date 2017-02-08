(Corrects net income to 40 cents per share from $40 per share
in paragraph 2)
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc, which is in the
process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.47
rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of the "Harry
Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
The company's net income from continuing operations fell to
$317 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31 from $857 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding some items, the company earned $1.25 per share.
Revenue rose to $7.89 billion from $7.08 billion.
AT&T's proposed acquisition of Time Warner for $85.4 billion
was opposed by U.S. President Donald Trump during his election
campaign. However, AT&T said last month it was confident the
would be approved.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya Venugopal in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)