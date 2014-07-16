UK complains to Twitter over withdrawal of access to user data
LONDON, April 26 Britain has protested to Twitter over restricting the government's access to data, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, July 16 Twenty-First Century Fox made a roughly $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc in recent weeks, but was rebuffed, according to a source familiar with the situation.
The bid amounted to about $85 per share in cash and stock, the source said.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's chip-making equipment and video solution unit in a deal valuing the company at 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion), its second purchase of a Hitachi unit.