MILAN Oct 15 Italian advertising group Cairo Communications has presented an offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

"Cairo has presented an offer by itself," one of the sources said.

Cairo was not available for comment.

Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia put TI Media up for sale in May to help reduce its 30 billion euros of net debt, following a dividend cut earlier this year.

Other offers for the broadcaster have come from private equity Clessidra, Hutchison Whampoa unit H3G and U.S. entertainment company Discovery Communications.

Sources have said the deadline for binding offers is 19 November.