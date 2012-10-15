MILAN Oct 15 Italian advertising group Cairo
Communications has presented an offer for broadcaster Telecom
Italia Media, two sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
"Cairo has presented an offer by itself," one of the sources
said.
Cairo was not available for comment.
Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia put
TI Media up for sale in May to help reduce its 30 billion euros
of net debt, following a dividend cut earlier this year.
Other offers for the broadcaster have come from private
equity Clessidra, Hutchison Whampoa unit H3G and U.S.
entertainment company Discovery Communications.
Sources have said the deadline for binding offers is 19
November.