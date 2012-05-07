MILAN May 7 Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media will announce on Wednesday a spin-off of its TV infrastructure operations, a journalist at its La7 channel said on Monday following reports the loss-making company, or part of it, could be sold.

"On Wednesday there will be a corporate separation, there is no secret about it," La7 news anchorman Gad Lerner said in an interview published by Italian daily Corriere della Sera, referring to the company's infrastructure operations.

Over the weekend, press reports said phone group Telecom Italia would decide on the sale of its 77 percent stake in TI Media, which broadcasts the La7 and Mtv channels, and has three multiplex and transmission towers, in a bid to cut costs and focus on its core telecoms business.

TI Media has a market capitalisation of about 210 million euros and net debt of almost 139 million euros.

Lerner said in the past Italian publisher L'Espresso had looked at TI Media. He suggested that Carlo De Benedetti, the controlling shareholder of L'Espresso, was now cooler about buying TI Media's editorial operations but could join investors in a separate infrastructure company.

TI Media and L'Espresso declined to comment, while Telecom Italia could not immediately be reached for comment.

Cairo Communication, which sells advertising for TI Media's channels, is also reportedly interested in buying TI assets. In the past it has denied any interest.

TI Media shares have not traded so far on Monday as bid and ask prices have failed to match. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Potter)