MILAN, May 7 Telecom Italia will
discuss the future of its broadcasting business later this week,
the company said on Monday, as speculation mounts it could spin
off or sell assets in the loss-making unit.
In a statement, Telecom Italia said a board meeting on
Wednesday will look at strategic options for its majority stake
in Telecom Italia Media.
Over the weekend, news reports said Telecom Italia would
decide on the sale of its 77 percent stake in TI Media which
broadcasts the channels La7 and Mtv, and which owns three
multiplexes of channels.
Earlier on Monday, a senior journalist at La7 said a
spin-off of TV infrastructure operations would be announced on
Wednesday.
"There will be a corporate separation, there is no secret
about it," La7 news anchorman Gad Lerner said in an interview
published by Italian daily Corriere della Sera.
Lerner said that publishing group L'Espresso had
previously looked at TI Media, adding that while it was now
cooler on buying TI Media's editorial operations it might join
investors in a separate infrastructure company.
"There are no talks for La7," a L'Espresso spokesman said on
Monday.
TI Media has a market capitalisation of about 210 million
euros ($275.40 million) and net debt of almost 139 million
euros.
A source close to the matter said the idea of L'Espresso
taking part in a multiplex-holding infrastructure company was
possible but that it was still premature.
A second source familiar with the situation said Tunisian
media businessman Tarak Ben Ammar was very interested while
Qatar had expressed an interest.
Cairo Communications, which sells advertising for TI Media's
channels, was also in the picture, the source said, adding that
top investment bank Mediobanca, a shareholder of
Telecom Italia, was pushing hard for a sale of the unit.
Tarak Ben Ammar and Cairo Communications could not
be reached for a comment. In the past, Cairo has denied any
interest.
Shares in TI Media ended the day up 22 percent.
