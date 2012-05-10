MILAN May 10 Shares in Italian broadcaster
Telecom Italia Media rose almost 10 percent on Thursday
boosted by expected asset sales.
Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia said
on Wednesday it would sell assets held by its 77-percent owned
television unit to help cut debt.
Italian publisher L'Espresso, French businessman
Tarak Ben Ammar, advertising firm Cairo Communications
and Qatar investors have been reported to be possibly interested
in TI Media's television frequencies and its booming niche
TV-channel La7.
TI Media has a market value of 210 million euros ($272
million) and net debt of almost 139 million euros.
TI Media said late on Wednesday it would transfer its La7
channels and its stake in Mtv Italia to a special-purpose
company and would sell activities related to the Nickelodeon,
Comedy Central and musical channels hosted by Sky Italia
to its U.S. partner Viacom Inc.