MILAN Oct 29 Italy's third-largest commercial
broadcaster Telecom Italia Media said on Monday its
nine-month net loss more than trebled to 53.8 million euros
($69.6 million), dragged down by higher programming costs at its
flagship La7 channel.
In the same period a year ago it posted a net loss of 14.9
million euros.
The company also confirmed a forecast of a negative 2012
EBITDA and said net debt rose to 224.1 million euros at
end-September from 201.0 million euros end-June.
Telecoms group Telecom Italia controls Telecom
Italia Media with a 77 percent stake. Its plans to sell all or
parts of its media arm by the end of the year are clouded by
uncertain prospects of the media industry.
Shares in Telecom Italia Media were down 1.5 percent at 0241
GMT.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)