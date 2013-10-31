Oct 31 Norman Pearlstine is leaving Bloomberg LP to return to Time Inc in the newly created position of executive vice president and chief content officer as the magazine publisher moves to split with Time Warner Inc.

The return of Pearlstine to Time Inc is a homecoming for the man who was the company's editor-in-chief from 1994 through 2005.

Time Inc also announced on Thursday it hired American Express executive Lynne Biggar as its executive vice president of consumer marketing and former News Corp attorney Lawrence Jacobs as executive vice president and general counsel.

The publisher behind Sports Illustrated, People and Time, is undergoing a reorganization since Joe Ripp was appointed as chief executive officer in July.

Part of those changes include the structure of Time Inc's editors, who will now report to the business head of each unit with a dotted line into Pearlstine. Martha Nelson, who serves as Time Inc editor-in-chief, is leaving the company.

Pearlstine will have oversight of editorial policies and he will seek new growth opportunities the titles across all platforms.

For the last five years, Pearlstine served as the chief content officer at Bloomberg and helped to expand the financial news and information company's magazine, TV, radio and digital properties.

"Norm has been an invaluable advisor to me and our entire leadership team," Bloomberg CEO and president Daniel Doctoroff said in a statement, in which he thanked Pearlstine for his service.

It is unclear if Bloomberg will fill his role.