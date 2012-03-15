The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady on Thursday as widely expected, underscoring its concern about inflation following the sudden spike in global oil prices even as economic growth remains sluggish.

The RBI's policy lending rate, the repo rate, was left unchanged at 8.5 percent, in line with expectations, while the reverse repo rate remained at 7.5 percent.

The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio, the amount banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, unchanged at 4.75 percent, having slashed it by 75 basis points in a surprise move last week.

It also left the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent.

