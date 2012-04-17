The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates on Tuesday for the first time in three years by an unexpectedly sharp 50 basis points to give a boost to flagging economic growth but warned that there is limited scope for further rate cuts.

(Read main story, RBI cuts repo rate, click here)

The RBI cut its policy repo rate to 8.00 percent, higher than expectations for a 25 basis point cut in a Reuters poll.

(For experts' views on RBI's move to slash repo rate, click here)

The reverse repo rate was also subsequently reduced by 50 basis points to 7.00 percent.

The central bank kept the cash reserve ratio, the proportion of deposits banks must maintain with the central bank in cash, unchanged at 4.75 percent.

(For highlights of RBI's rate move, click here)

It left the statutory liquidity ratio, the proportion of deposits that banks need to invest in government debt and other approved securities, unchanged at 24 percent.

Following is a timeline on changes in the statutory liquidity ratio since 1949.

RATE (PCT) EFFECTIVE DATE

24.00 18-12-2010

25.00 07-11-2009

24.00 08-11-2008

25.00 25-10-1997

31.50 29-10-1994

33.75 17-09-1994

34.25 20-08-1994

34.75 16-10-1993

37.25 18-09-1993

37.50 21-08-1993

37.75 06-03-1993

38.00 06-02-1993

38.25 09-01-1993

38.50 29-02-1992

38.50 22-09-1990

38.00 02-01-1988

37.50 25-04-1987

37.00 06-07-1985

36.50 08-06-1985

36.00 01-09-1984

35.50 28-07-1984

35.00 30-10-1981

34.50 25-09-1981

34.00 01-12-1978

33.00 01-07-1974

32.00 08-12-1973

30.00 17-11-1972

29.00 04-08-1972

28.00 28-08-1970

27.00 24-04-1970

26.00 05-02-1970

25.00 16-09-1964

20.00 16-03-1949

(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk)