BRIEF-California Department of Motor Vehicles issued Apple permit for autonomous vehicle testing - DMW
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 Times Media Group Ltd : * Disclosure of acquisition of securities * Blackstar group se ("blackstar") has acquired an interest in the securities
of the company * Total interest held by blackstar amounts to 20.1% of the total issued share
capital of the company
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
WASHINGTON, April 14 Volkswagen AG said on Friday the company has bought back or repaired more than half of 475,000 polluting 2.0-liter diesel vehicles under a U.S. government settlement, just six months after it launched the largest-ever repurchase offer.