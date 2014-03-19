UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 18
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Times Media Group Ltd : * Interim dividend of 25 cents per share declared * Says record growth delivered from our digital and broadcast businesses * Says H1 revenue 2 142 million rand * Says H1 profit before taxation 310 million rand * Says broader African market offers exciting opportunities in broadcast sectors showing double-digit growth. * Says the business environment in South Africa remains difficult but continues to provide selected opportunities * Says has a strong balance sheet and we are in the process of concluding further acquisitions in Africa
April 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Reported on Friday an FY EBITDA loss of 0.4 million euros versus a loss of 1.5 million euros the previous year