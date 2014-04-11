April 11 Times Media Group Ltd

* Acquisition of a 49 pct interest in Radio Africa Limited in Kenya

* Total purchase consideration of $18.62 million, being approximately zar195 million

* A portion of share sale proceeds, being $5.9 million, will be placed into escrow until certain warranties are met.

* R36 million of purchase consideration will be used to subscribe for new shares

* Purchase consideration to be paid through acquisition of existing ordinary shares in RAG, subscription for new ordinary shares in rag and acquisition of shareholder loans

* RAG's full year normalised ebitda for year ended 30 june 2014 is forecast at r45 million with 3 months of trading remaining in current financial year