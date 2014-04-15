April 15 Times Media Group Ltd :
* Has noted inaccurate and biased reporting that relates to
Financial Services Board's (FSB) investigation into TMG's share
trading, and recent post retirement medical aid (PRMA) issue
* April 14 2014 edition of 'Business Report' alleges that
TMG did not disclose FSB investigation when company released its
annual results on March 19 2014
* We would like to advise that TMG were only notified by the
FSB on March 27 2014
* Are presently assisting FSB in their investigation and
engaging frequently and openly to resolve matter
* Are facing grievances from retired employees in terms of a
superceded version of a PRMA agreement
* Can confirm that the JSE investigation into the same issue
has cleared TMG of any contraventions
