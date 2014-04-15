April 15 Times Media Group Ltd :

* Has noted inaccurate and biased reporting that relates to Financial Services Board's (FSB) investigation into TMG's share trading, and recent post retirement medical aid (PRMA) issue

* April 14 2014 edition of 'Business Report' alleges that TMG did not disclose FSB investigation when company released its annual results on March 19 2014

* We would like to advise that TMG were only notified by the FSB on March 27 2014

* Are presently assisting FSB in their investigation and engaging frequently and openly to resolve matter

* Are facing grievances from retired employees in terms of a superceded version of a PRMA agreement

* Can confirm that the JSE investigation into the same issue has cleared TMG of any contraventions