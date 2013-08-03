By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
Aug 2 U.S. broadcaster CBS went dark for
millions of Time Warner Cable subscribers on Friday in
the nation's two largest markets and other cities after the
cable operator and CBS Corp failed to reach an agreement
over fees following weeks of contentious negotiations.
The blackout by Time Warner Cable of the No. 1-rated U.S.
broadcast network followed an increasingly hostile and public
battle between the two sides, which accused each other of making
unreasonable demands in their talks over how much the cable
operator will pay to carry CBS.
CBS hit back by suspending videos of full episodes on
CBS.com for customers with Internet access provided by Time
Warner Cable in the affected markets.
The network, home to hits such as "The Big Bang Theory" and
"NCIS," is seen by an estimated 3.5 million customers in the
affected markets, including the two biggest, New York and Los
Angeles, and Dallas.
A source familiar with CBS' negotiating strategy said the
company had offered to extend current terms and keep negotiating
in the coming days. No new talks between the sides are
scheduled, said the source who asked to be anonymous because the
talks are private.
Time Warner Cable spokeswoman Maureen Huff said the operator
offered a one-year extension before it blacked out the channels.
The companies issued dueling statements on Friday as Time
Warner Cable began dropping CBS and its cable networks,
including Showtime, from the company's systems in those markets.
The cable operator said it had agreed to extend talks until
Tuesday morning but that CBS "refused to have a productive
discussion."
"It's become clear that no matter how much time we give
them, they're not willing to come to reasonable terms," said
Huff. The company thanked customers for patience "as we continue
to fight hard to keep prices down."
CBS shot back that Time Warner Cable "conducted negotiations
in a combative and non-productive spirit, indulging in pointless
brinkmanship and distorted public positioning."
The network "is eager to make an agreement in line with the
kind it has struck with every other cable, satellite and telco
provider, and has continually sought reasonable term extensions
to get that job done," CBS said.
RETRANSMISSION FEES
The threat of blackouts has become increasingly common as
networks, which provide programming, square off against cable
operators that pay "retransmission fees" to transmit those
programs into living rooms around the country.
The battle with CBS, one of the industry's toughest
negotiators, represented a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go
dark and fight (retransmission) fees," BTIG analyst Rich
Greenfield said. "Time Warner had to do it," he said.
CBS is seeking a monthly fee of $2 per subscriber, said RBC
Capital Markets analyst David Bank, up from about $1 currently.
"Compared to others who get $1 per (subscriber)," they've
(CBS) spent four to eight times as much on content," Bank said.
"We think they'll prevail."
The loss of advertising dollars is relatively less painful
during the summer, when networks air mostly reruns and audience
numbers drop. This weekend, viewers will miss the Bridgestone
Invitational golf tournament, currently led by Tiger Woods.
Later this week, they could lose out on sci-fi hit "Under the
Dome" and reality show "Big Brother."
If the blackout persists into August, CBS could lose
audiences in the some of the largest U.S. markets for reliably
popular National Football League games.
In a message to customers, Time Warner Cable said it would
temporarily offer programming from Starz Kids and Family as a
replacement for CBS.
It added it would provide credits on upcoming bills for
subscribers to Showtime or the TMC movie channel.
The blackout was the latest set of negotiations between a
broadcaster and a cable or satellite operator to break down,
leaving subscribers of those services without their favorite
programs.
Last summer, satellite operator DirecTV's 20 million
customers were unable to see more than 20 of Viacom's cable
networks, including Nickelodeon and MTV, for 10 days after those
companies failed to strike a new deal.
Fox went dark for more than 3 million Cablevision
customers in 2010. The two settled on Oct. 31, 2010, restoring
service for three Fox-owned TV stations, Fox Business Network,
the National Geographic and other channels.
Cablevision blamed the 15-day blackout, which deprived its
customers of most of the World Series, for the loss of many of
the 35,000 subscribers who gave up their cable subscriptions
during that quarter.
The CBS blackout caps weeks of aggressive marketing staged
by both companies to get the public on their side. In TV
commercials airing in the markets involved in the dispute, Time
Warner Cable accused CBS of giving New York a "black eye," while
CBS urged viewers in its own spot to "say no to Time Warner
Cable," and gave them Time Warner Cable's phone number.
On Friday evening, CBS took its messages to billboards in
New York's Times Square that urged customers to call Time Warner
to "tell them you want what you paid for."
CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, a former actor who
played the heavy in crime shows like "Cannon," is one of the
industry's toughest negotiators. He told analysts during a May 1
earnings call that CBS intended to generate $1 billion annually
in retransmission fees from cable and satellite companies by
2017, "if not before."