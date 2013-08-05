(Corrects first paragraph to "offering new proposals")
Aug 5 Time Warner Cable Inc said Chief
Executive Glenn Britt sent a letter to CBS Corp CEO Les
Moonves on Monday offering new proposals to end the blackout of
CBS shows that started Friday in markets such as New York and
Los Angeles.
In the letter, Britt said Time Warner Cable could offer
customers the chance to pay for the CBS network on a standalone
basis, known as the "a la carte" model, which is viewed as
controversial in the U.S. cable industry.
Time Warner Cable said it is waiting for CBS to accept or
reject its proposal.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)