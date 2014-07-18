LOS ANGELES, July 17 CBS Corp Chief
Executive Officer Leslie Moonves said on Thursday the media
company would take a look at Time Warner Inc's cable
news network CNN if it goes up for sale as part of a merger with
Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
Moonves was asked by reporters at a Television Critics
Association meeting whether he wanted to buy CNN if Fox decides
to sell the channel in order to clear regulatory hurdles in a
possible merger with Time Warner. Fox's initial offer was
rebuffed.
"We've always talked about doing things with CNN," Moonves
responded. "We'll see. It's something I'm sure we will look at
if that becomes available."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)