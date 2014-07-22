(Corrects in 24th paragraph the number of films Fox produced
last year)
By Ronald Grover
July 21 Rupert Murdoch's plan to buy Time Warner
would help the Twenty-First Century Fox
chairman make larger inroads in China, a fast-growing market
that media moguls are finding hard to crack.
Time Warner's board rejected Murdoch's $80 billion offer,
but the Fox chairman is expected to continue the chase.
A deal would create a giant with more than $37 billion a
year in revenues in the United States and Canada. It would also
nearly double the revenues Fox generates from the emerging media
markets in Latin America and Asia/Pacific.
"He sees 3 billion new consumers coming into the market and
a rising middle class in China and India, and mobile devices and
strong demand for content," said Mario Gabelli, the CEO of GAMCO
Investors, in an interview with Reuters Insider, "He's going to
be able to create Netflixes of his own."
Gabelli owns shares of both Fox and Time Warner.
Last year, Fox generated 42 percent of its revenue outside
the United States and Canada. The company's Asian revenues,
including those in Japan and China, grew by 40 percent, to $2.1
billion, over two years.
Time Warner's collection of cable channels would compliment
Fox's programming in key territories.
In Latin America, where Fox faces off against large local
players, Time Warner's Turner unit operates Chilevision, a large
broadcaster in Chile, and also shows its TNT entertainment
channel, Cartoon Network and locally tailored regional channels
such as the kids channel Tooncast.
Turner offers three well-regarded channels in India, POGO,
Cartoonito and Toonami, which could help Murdoch's Indian
programming behemoth Star India, which broadcasts 44 channels in
seven languages.
HBO would likely be Fox's big draw in foreign markets. The
pay channel, with a history of hit programs such as "The
Sopranos," has around 84 million subscribers outside the United
States, beaming its shows into more than 70 countries, and sells
programming from HBO and Cinemax into 150 countries.
In China, with Time Warner in the fold, Murdoch would be
able to focus more squarely on profiting from what movies and TV
shows the government allows.
In January, he sold Fox's 47 percent stake in Star China TV,
which owns three 24-hour Mandarin channels, and in October sold
off Fox's remaining stake in Chinese TV company Phoenix
Satellite Television. These move come in the face of
restrictions on foreign ownership of China media assets.
"Murdoch is not unique. The Chinese government says, 'We
cannot let these people control our media,'" said William Yu, an
economist at UCLA's Anderson School of Management, who focuses
on emerging Asian economies.
A Fox spokesman had no comment. In recent earnings calls
and conferences, Fox President Chase Carey has stressed the
company's strategy of selling off assets it couldn't own.
"Long term, I still think that you ultimately want to either
own and operate or monetize," he said at a UBS media conference
in December.
Doug Young, a professor at Fudan University Journalism
School, cautioned against overestimating the potential in China.
"Taking two studios and combining, you'll get a company with
twice as many growth prospects in China, but in terms of either
having many assets in China, it's just a market for licensing
and selling," he said.
Still, the China potential is alluring. Consulting and audit
firm EY estimates revenue from China's media and entertainment
industry will reach $138 billion by 2015, from $59 billion in
2010. The country already has embraced streaming video and EY
sees advertising revenue jumping.
Its mobile web users, the most in the world, are expected to
hit 750 million by 2017, according to data from China-based
consultancy iResearch.
Currently, China limits to 34 the total number of movies
foreign companies can import. China's box office last year grew
27 percent, to $3.6 billion, second only to the $10.9 billion
million U.S. market.
"Transformers: Age of Extinction," a movie distributed by
Viacom's Paramount studio, has so far sold more tickets
in China than the United States.
With its muscular films such as the "Harry Potter" and "Lord
of the Rings" fantasy franchises, Time Warner's Warner Brothers
studio gets frequent quota approval.
"China is a great market and we've all wanted to be there
for years," said former Viacom president Frank Biondi, one of
the first U.S. media executives to visit the country. "But for
all the upside, there's the obvious downside that the government
controls everything - what gets put into movie theaters, what's
put on TV."
A merger would allow Murdoch to use the Warner Brothers
studio to claim more quota slots. In 2013, seven Warner Brothers
films were granted a release in Chinese theaters, and six for
Fox, according to Box Office Mojo.
Fox's Hollywood studio last year produced 22 movies,
according to Box Office Mojo, to Warner Brothers' 25 films. Fox
has also agreed to co-produce five Chinese language films with
Chinese studio Bona Film Group.
Warner's movies generated $155.9 million from three of its
films that ranked in China's top 20 last year, including
"Gravity" and "Man of Steel." Fox's three films in the top 20,
including "The Wolverine," generated $80 million, according to
Box Office Mojo.
A few of Time Warner's Cartoon Network shows appear on the
state-owned China Central Television, and its HBO pay channel
provides a five-hour block of programming as well. HBO's
offering included a censored version of its fantasy hit "Game of
Thrones".
"It's a huge opportunity," said former Paramount President
Sid Ganis, whose Jiaflix company advises movie companies in
China, "and media companies are only now beginning to figure the
market out."
(Additional reporting by Malathi Nayak, Denny Thomas and Paul
Carsten; Editing by Peter Henderson)