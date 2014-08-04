Aug 4 Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox
Inc is expected to make an aggressive case for merging
with Time Warner Inc during its quarterly earnings call
on Wednesday, though people familiar with the company's plans
have said it would not use that forum to raise its bid.
Time Warner is due to report its financial results on
Wednesday as well, marking the first time executives from both
companies will publicly speak since the offer was first revealed
on July 16.
It will be an opportunity for Time Warner Chief Executive
Jeff Bewkes to defend his record for shareholder value. Fox's
Chief Operating Officers Chase Carey and James Murdoch will have
the chance to discuss the more than $1 billion in cost savings
and powerful combination of cable networks and sports
programming. It is unclear whether Rupert Murdoch, chairman and
CEO of Fox, will make an appearance given the stakes.
Fox has offered to buy Time Warner for about $80 billion, or
about $85 per share, in a mix of cash and stock. Time Warner
turned it down, saying its plan to go it alone "is superior to
any proposal" from Fox.
Though Fox is expected to raise its offer it will not rise
beyond the range of $90 to $95 per share, a person familiar with
Fox told Reuters on July 25. The timing of another offer is
unclear. Some analysts have said that an even higher bid would
be needed to win over Time Warner management and shareholders
A spokesman for Fox declined to comment.
A potential tie-up would create one of the world's largest
media conglomerates, dominating content production with two
major studios, a stable of cable networks like Fox News and TNT,
broadcast networks and pay-TV channel HBO.
Faced with a rash of media distribution mergers, such as
Comcast Corp's proposed $45 billion takeover of Time
Warner Cable and AT&T's $48.5 billion deal to buy
DirecTV, programming creators are responding with their
own potential deals to add clout for negotiations with cable and
satellite distributors and new entrants like Netflix
and Amazon.
Bernstein Research analyst Todd Juenger wrote in a note to
investors on Friday that it would be in the interest of both
companies to ink a deal. He and his team spoke to hundreds of
Fox and Time Warner shareholders and concluded that "most people
are supportive."
"To reject the $85 a share offer, you would have to believe
that Time Warner would get to $95 a share on its own," he wrote.
"We don't find very many people who think it will be easy to get
there."
A Time Warner spokesman declined to comment.
With a backdrop of a rebuffed deal, Time Warner will be on
the hook to explain why it is better off going solo.
Time Warner has outpaced its peers with 15.2 percent
earnings per share growth for the past 5 years, nearly double
the median for its competitors, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"Can Time Warner demonstrate to shareholders that left
alone, the value to shareholders would be meaningfully greater
than the $85 bid on the table from Fox?" Alan Gould, managing
director at Evercore Partners Inc, asked in a research note.
For now, Gould pointed out that there does not seem to be an
alternative bidder.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Richard Chang)