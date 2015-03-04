(Adds statement from HBO)
March 4 HBO is in talks with Apple Inc
to be its launch partner for the highly anticipated HBO Now
video streaming service, according to a report in Wednesday's
International Business Times.
The service is expected to launch next month, timed to the
season premier of HBO's blockbuster series "Game of Thrones,"
according to the report, which cited sources familiar with the
matter.
The service's retail price is expected to be $15 a month,
the report said.
"We know there's great anticipation around our standalone
streaming service," an HBO spokesman said in a statement. "And
when we have details to share, we will do so."
A representative from Apple did not immediately respond to
emailed requests for comment.
Time Warner, which owns the HBO pay-TV service,
announced the video streaming service in October in order to
hold onto or attract subscribers who are ditching pricey cable
television subscriptions.
HBO Now will give consumers direct access to HBO with only a
broadband connection.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Leslie Adler)