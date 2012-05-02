* Q1 adj EPS 67 cents/shr beats Street's 64 cents/shr
* Revenue rises 4.4 percent
* Ad revenue from networks up 6 pct
* Reaffirms 2012 outlook
By Liana B. Baker
May 2 Time Warner Inc said Wednesday its
revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago, but impairment charges
including one from the troubled HBO series "Luck" kept the media
company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.
First-quarter revenue from the company's TV and cable
networks, which include TNT, CNN and HBO, rose 3 percent to $2.6
billion.
Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss said the performance was
weaker than expected. Subscription revenues increased 5 percent
and advertising revenues rose 6 percent, below Harriss's
estimates.
He said Time Warner, which owns a host of cable networks,
premium TV services, magazines and a movie studio, reported a
solid quarter but it was not as good as media peer CBS Corp's
results which were released Tuesday.