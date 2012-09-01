Sept 1 Todd Larsen, the former president of Dow
Jones & Co, is expected to join Time Warner Inc's Time
Inc magazine unit as president of the news and sports group,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
Larsen, who left Dow Jones in June after more than 10 years,
will be in charge of Time's news and sports group that includes
titles such as Time, Sports Illustrated and Fortune, the source
said.
Time Inc declined to comment. Larsen did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Dow Jones was not immediately
available for comment.
Larsen, who started with Dow Jones in 1999 as corporate
director of strategic planning and development, worked his way
up to include taking oversight of the Wall Street Journal's
online business.
The Journal was one of the first newspapers to charge
readers for access to online content.
Larsen resigned in June amid a reorganization of the News
Corp unit's management.
He steered Dow Jones after CEO Les Hinton, a longtime
associate of News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, left in July
2011 as a phone hacking scandal enveloped News Corp's newspapers
in Britain.
Larsen reported to News Corp President Chase Carey until Lex
Fenwick was appointed Dow Jones CEO in February. He was also in
the running for the CEO job, the Wall Street Journal reported at
the time of Hinton's departure.