'I will drink the martini': BoE's Carney tricked by email hoaxer
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney poked fun at the drinking habits of one of his predecessors before realising he had fallen victim to an email prankster this week.
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE The White House on Monday said it will be up to independent federal regulators to decide whether to carry out a formal review of AT&T Inc's (T.N) planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
"Any decision to review the deal would be made by regulatory officials at the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.
"Certainly when you consider the size of the deal ... I don't think anybody would be surprised if they announced a review," Earnest said. "The president would hope and expect that regulators would carefully consider the potential impact of this deal on consumers."
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm, which is backed by Asian technology giants SoftBank Corp and Alibaba Group Holding, launched a niche bank on Tuesday, part of a plan to more than double its customer base to 500 million in the next three years.