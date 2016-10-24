(Repeats story to add story keyword used by media customers, no
By Jessica Toonkel and Supantha Mukherjee
Oct 24 Time Warner Inc Chief Executive
Jeff Bewkes said on Monday that AT&T Inc was the only
company to make a takeover approach for the media group.
AT&T said on Saturday it had agreed to buy Time Warner for
$85.4 billion, or $107.50 per share, to gain control of cable TV
channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros, and other coveted
media assets.
"Given the steep multiples being offered by AT&T, we doubt a
competing offer for the whole of Time Warner can emerge," said
Credit Suisse analyst Omar Sheikh.
Several media outlets had reported that Apple Inc
had also been interested in acquiring Time Warner.
The deal is expected to face close scrutiny from antitrust
regulators, but AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson seemed
confident that the deal will sail through.
"While regulators will often time have concerns with
vertical integrations, those are always remedied by conditions
imposed on the merger, so that's how we envision this one to
play out," said Stephenson told CNBC in an interview.
Wall Street analysts on Monday expressed concerns about the
implications of the regulatory challenges facing the deal on
Time Warner's stock.
"From a regulatory perspective we believe management are
relying heavily on the argument that vertical mergers have
historically been approved, yet with so much up in the air in
Washington, we find this riskier than would be typical," said
Cowen & Co analyst Colby Synesael.
"We are unprepared at this point to assign anything higher
than a 50/50 probability of deal approval," wrote
MoffettNathanson Research in a report Monday, downgrading Time
warner to Neutral but raising its target price $8 to $100.
Similarly, Credit Suisse lowered its rating on Time Warner
to "neutral" from "outperform", but raised the price target to
$107.50 from $90.
"We believe the value of the offer is full on current
earnings and cash flow; that the probability of a counteroffer
from a third party is low; and that the transaction will face
lengthy scrutiny from regulators," Omar Sheikh, a Credit Suisse
analyst wrote in a report Monday. "We now see better
opportunities elsewhere in U.S. Media."
Time Warner's shares were down 1.4 percent at $88.19 before
the opening bell on Monday. AT&T's shares were down 2.3 percent
at $36.62.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Nick Zieminski)