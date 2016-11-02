Nov 2 Time Warner Inc, the media company
being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 9.2 percent rise in
quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by the box office success
of the superhero movie "Suicide Squad".
The company's net income rose to $1.47 billion, or $1.86 per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.04 billion,
or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.17 billion from $6.56 billion.
AT&T said last month it would buy Time Warner for $85.4
billion in a bold move to acquire content.
