* Laura Lang currently CEO of Digitas

* Time Inc CEO position effective January 2012

* Takes over from interim management team

Nov 30 Time Warner has tapped digital marketing agency head Laura Lang to lead its magazine division.

Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, Time and People, has been without a Chief Executive Officer for almost a year since Jack Griffin was abruptly ousted in February.

Lang is the chief executive of Digitas and her experience is expected to help Time Inc make the transition into digital media. She will take over in January 2012 from an interim management committee consisting of Time Inc executives Howard Averill, Maurice Edelson and John Huey.

Lang has been CEO of Digitas since 2008. Under her leadership, the agency added 90 clients and achieved its best two years of business growth in the agency's history.

Prior to joining Digitas in 1999, she was president of Marketing Corp of America and also led the consulting practice at Yankelovich Clancy Shulman.