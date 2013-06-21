June 21 Warner Bros Pictures Group President
Jeff Robinov asked to negotiate his exit from the Time Warner
Inc-owned film studio he has led since 2007, Hollywood
news website Deadline.com reported on Friday.
Robinov's attorney, Skip Brittenham, notified Warner Bros on
Thursday that he wanted to work out a deal to leave the company,
Deadline reported.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Warner
Bros officials and Brittenham did not respond to requests for
comment.
Robinov would be the second studio executive to leave since
Time Warner named its home entertainment chief Kevin Tsujihara
as chief executive of Warner Bros Entertainment, the company's
film and television studio unit.
TV executive Bruce Rosenblum moved to Legendary
Entertainment, a studio that co-produced Warner Bros films,
including current Superman hit "Man of Steel."
Rosenblum and Robinov were candidates for Tsujihara's job.